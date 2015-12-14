(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA Dec 14 Canadian household debt compared
to income rose to a record in the third quarter as the rate of
borrowing outpaced growth in disposable income, data from
Statistics Canada showed on Monday.
The ratio of household credit market debt to income rose to
163.7 percent in the third quarter from a downwardly revised
162.7 percent. It was the second quarter in a row that the
measure has increased.
Household credit market debt, which includes consumer
credit, mortgages and other loans, rose 1.4 percent with the
bigger increase coming from mortgages.
Still, it was cheaper for Canadians to carry their loans,
with the interest-only debt service ratio reaching a record low
of 6.1 percent.
The Bank of Canada, which has cut interest rates twice this
year to offset the shock of cheap oil on the economy, has warned
of rising vulnerabilities in the household sector as Canadians
have taken advantage of years of low borrowing costs.
The high debt levels have led some to worry that consumers
have taken on more than they can handle, particularly in the
housing market where prices have soared. The Canadian government
took steps last week to cool parts of the housing market by
forcing people who want to buy more expensive homes to provide a
bigger down payment.
Overall, national net worth fell 1.3 percent to C$9.49
trillion ($6.89 trillion) as the value of Canada's natural
resource wealth fell alongside energy prices.
($1 = $1.3771 Canadian)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bill Trott)