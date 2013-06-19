* Higher foreign stock markets behind drop in net debt
OTTAWA, June 19 Canada's net foreign debt
dropped almost 25 percent in the first quarter of 2013 as higher
foreign stock markets boosted the value of Canadian assets
abroad, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
Net foreign debt fell to C$231.3 billion ($226.8 billion)
from C$302.1 billion in the fourth quarter, the agency said.
Canada's international assets grew during the quarter on
stronger foreign stock markets, in particular a 10.0 percent
increase in the U.S. stock market, where more than half of all
foreign equities owned by Canadians are traded.
A 2.0 percent depreciation in the value of the Canadian
dollar against its U.S. counterpart also boosted the value of
foreign-denominated holdings.
The country's liabilities also grew on sustained foreign
investor interest in the Canadian economy. Canada's net foreign
debt was negligible as recently as 2007, but grew steadily in
the wake of the international economic crisis.