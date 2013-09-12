* Net foreign debt shrinks to C$103.7 bln vs C$226.1 bln
* Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies
OTTAWA, Sept 12 Canada's net foreign debt shrank
by more than 50 percent in the second quarter to its lowest
level since 2007, the result of a weaker currency and declines
on the domestic stock market, Statistics Canada said on
Thursday.
Net foreign debt fell to C$103.7 billion ($100.7 billion)
from C$226.1 billion in the first quarter, the agency said.
The depreciation of the Canadian dollar against most major
currencies boosted the value of the country's foreign
currency-denominated international assets in the quarter.
The assets rose in value to C$2.57 trillion from C$2.51
trillion in the first quarter.
At the same time, liabilities decreased to C$2.68 trillion
from C$2.74 trillion in the first quarter because of declines on
Canadian stock markets. However, the weaker currency caused
upward revaluations of liabilities, moderating the overall
decrease.