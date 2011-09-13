* Net household debt rises on mortgages, consumer credit
* Household net worth down, national net worth up
OTTAWA, Sept 13 Canadian household debt
continued to rise in the second quarter as individuals took out
more mortgages at historically low rates and obtained consumer
loans, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
The ratio of household credit market debt, which includes
mortgages, consumer credit and loans, to disposable income rose
to 149 percent from 147 percent in the previous quarter.
Policy makers have warned Canadians against taking on too
much debt, especially as interest rates can only go up over
time and some may find themselves unable to afford their debt
payments.
The Bank of Canada warned earlier this year that the number
of Canadians who were vulnerable to an adverse economic shock
had risen to its highest level in nine years. [ID:nN15107810]
Despite an increase in home prices, household net worth
declined 0.3 percent in the second quarter, Statscan said,
because of a drop in prices of shares held by households,
including pension assets.
Per capita household net worth fell for the first time in a
year to C$184,300 from C$185,500 in the first quarter.
Government net debt and corporate debt-to-equity both rose
in the second quarter compared with the first.
National net worth -- which includes households,
corporations, governments and nonresidents -- rose 1.2 percent
to C$6.4 trillion, with residential real estate accounting for
over half of the gain.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)