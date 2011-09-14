* Poll shows Canadians "comfortable" with debt levels

* Non-mortgage debt seen as better than neighbors

OTTAWA, Sept 14 Most Canadians are not terribly worried about their personal debt levels, according to a poll released on Wednesday, even though data shows the household debt-to-income ratio is at a record high.

The poll conducted by Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) found that roughly two out of three Canadians fell into the category of people who either felt comfortable with their current debt level, or had no debt to worry about.

Forty-five percent were somewhat or very comfortable with their debt and 22 percent said they had none. The remainder were somewhat or very anxious.

The majority, 61 percent, said they had not postponed or canceled plans, such as a vacation or big-item purchase, in the past two years out of concern for their financial situation.

Specifically questioned on non-mortgage debt, three out of four felt they were in better shape than their friends and neighbors. That number rose for Canadians over the age of 55.

Statistics Canada data on Tuesday showed Canadians continued to pile on more debt in the second quarter, due in part to ultra-low interest rates. The ratio of household credit market debt, which includes mortgages, consumer credit and loans, to disposable income rose to 149 percent from 147 percent in the previous quarter, the highest level since the agency began compiling the data in 1990. [ID:nS1E78C0DM]

The RBC debt poll was conducted by Ipsos Reid which surveyed 2,011 adults from Aug 18 to 23. It is considered accurate to within 2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)