BRAMPTON, Ontario Oct 2 Canada's budget deficit
for the 2013/14 fiscal year is likely to be C$5.2 billion ($4.6
billion) rather than the C$16.6 billion forecast in February,
Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.
Harper told a business audience that the improvement in the
figures was due in part to one-off factors, but did not give
details. He said Canada would run a small deficit in the 2014/15
fiscal year before returning to surplus in 2015/16.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins, writing by David Ljunggren;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)