By Andrea Hopkins
BRAMPTON, Ontario Oct 2 Canada's budget deficit
for the 2013/14 fiscal year is likely to be C$5.2 billion ($4.6
billion), rather than the C$16.6 billion forecast in February,
Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.
Harper told a business audience the improvement was due in
large part to one-off factors, but did not give details. He said
Canada would run a small deficit in the 2014/15 fiscal year
before returning to surplus in 2015/16.
"It obviously means we are clearly returning to a balanced
position," he said,
"Some of the improvement here, a significant part of it, is
due to one-time factors. So you won't see all of this projected
into the future, but some of it clearly will be."
Harper said the government would move quickly to implement
promises made in the last election campaign in 2011.
Harper's Conservatives, who face an election in October
2015, pledged that once they balanced the budget they would
allow couples with children to split their income for tax
purposes.
This would particularly help couples where one adult was a
high earner paying the maximum tax and the other was bringing in
not much money. The couple would each declare half their overall
income and be taxed at a lower rate.
The 2011 Conservative platform estimated income splitting,
which would apply to couples with children under 18, would cost
the government C$2.5 billion annually.
Although the Conservatives have stressed they are the only
party that can be trusted to handle the economy, a string of
recent polls have suggested they would lose an election to the
opposition Liberals if a vote were held now.
Harper said on Thursday he believed that while some job
seekers may have challenges finding work in the short term,
there are job and skill shortages in many high-skilled fields
and in certain parts of the country. Moreover, there will be a
longer-term shortage of workers as the baby-boom generation
retires.
The prime minister also said there was reason for optimism
in manufacturing, which has suffered in recent years as Canada's
strong dollar made exports more expensive overseas.
While Canada is not going to be able to compete in the area
of low-skilled mass-manufactured products as it once did, Harper
said he believed the country was already starting to shift
manufacturing to high-end, niche-oriented production that
requires innovation.
"Exporters tell me they are seeing that transformation in
the manufacturing sector. It was a bit delayed in Canada because
for years in Canada we ran a policy on the dollar that frankly
... stopped our manufacturing sector from innovating the way it
did in other countries," Harper said. He was referring to
Canada's dollar, which was near-parity and even above par with
the U.S. dollar in recent years.
"I'm actually quite optimistic for the sector going forward,
but it will require ongoing partnerships with government and
with research institutions."
($1=$1.12 Canadian)
