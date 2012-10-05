UPDATE 1-MOVES-Morgan Stanley's global stock trading head leaves for hedge fund Millennium
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.
OTTAWA Oct 5 Final figures show that Canada's budget deficit for the 2011-12 fiscal year was C$26.2 billion ($26.7 billion), down from C$33.4 billion the previous year, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday.
Initial figures released in May put the deficit at C$23.5 billion. Canada's deficit-to-GDP ratio is one of the lowest among major Western economies.
Flaherty said in a statement that despite risks to the government's fiscal outlook, Ottawa is committed to balancing the budget over the medium term.
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.
* JDL GOLD AND LUNA GOLD ANNOUNCE A BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR C$15 MILLION AND AN INCREASE TO THE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$50 MILLION
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Health insurer Anthem Inc said on Tuesday that Cigna Corp could not unilaterally terminate an agreement between the two companies to merge.