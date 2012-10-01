BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management announces plans to terminate fund
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
TORONTO Oct 1 Canada will allow its market players to use either a global or local central counterparty (CCPs) to clear standardized over-the-counter derivatives, its central bank said on Monday.
Central counterparties guarantee against default should one party in a contract, trade or investment be unable to pay. The Bank of Canada has been studying for more than a year whether to have traders use a domestic CCP or work with an offshore player.
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------