CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Pressure mounts on France's Fillon as party heavyweights look to Juppe
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
OTTAWA Feb 1 Canada's economy created 31,200 net new jobs in December, revised down slightly from the 39,800 previously estimated, Statistics Canada said on Friday after adjusting for the latest seasonal factors.
The unemployment rate was unchanged at 7.1 percent, the agency said.
Statscan revised the data going back three years to take into account the seasonal patterns registered in 2012. It said the changes to employment growth were minor and there was no change in the overall trend.
LONDON, March 5 Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said he would keep "reserves in the tank" to see the economy through its looming Brexit challenge, signalling little room for extra spending in this week's budget despite better news on borrowing.
PARIS, March 5 French presidential candidate Francois Fillon will speak on France 2 television's Sunday evening news programme, the broadcaster said, after he had earlier cancelled a Monday morning radio appearance that was to discuss his campaign.