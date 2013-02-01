OTTAWA Feb 1 Canada's economy created 31,200 net new jobs in December, revised down slightly from the 39,800 previously estimated, Statistics Canada said on Friday after adjusting for the latest seasonal factors.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 7.1 percent, the agency said.

Statscan revised the data going back three years to take into account the seasonal patterns registered in 2012. It said the changes to employment growth were minor and there was no change in the overall trend.