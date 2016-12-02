(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA Dec 2 The Canadian economy added 10,700
jobs in November, and the jobless rate fell to a five-month low
of 6.8 percent, with part-time work accounting for the gains for
the second month in a row, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a loss of 20,000
jobs and said the jobless rate would stay at 7.0 percent.
The figures were less cheery than they first looked, since
Canada lost 8,700 full-time jobs while gaining 19,400 part-time
positions. The jobless rate fell because fewer people were
seeking work.
In the past year, the number of people employed edged up by
183,200, or 1.0 percent. The six-month average for employment
growth was 19,300 jobs, down from 19,900 in October.
The goods-producing sector shed 20,600 jobs on weakness in
construction, while the services sector created 31,200
positions.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)