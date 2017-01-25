OTTAWA Jan 25 The job vacancy rate in the
Canadian province of Alberta edged up in the third quarter,
bringing it closer to the national average and suggesting the
labor market in the oil-sensitive region may be turning a
corner, data showed on Wednesday.
Alberta's job vacancy rate increased to 2.3 percent from 2.2
percent in the second quarter of last year, Statistics Canada
said. The number of job vacancies rose to 44,915 from 42,290.
For Canada overall, the job vacancy rate held steady at 2.5
percent. Higher vacancy rates are generally considered a sign of
an active job market.
"It's pretty consistent with some more stability that we've
seen in the labor market in Alberta over the last six months or
so," said Robert Kavcic, senior economist at BMO Capital
Markets.
"It's another indicator ... that maybe the worst is behind
the labor market in Alberta."
Still, Alberta is not out of the woods yet with the vacancy
rate well below the 3.1 percent that was seen in the third
quarter a year ago.
Oil-producing Alberta has been hit hard by the drop in crude
prices, which put the province in a budgetary deficit and led to
layoffs in the energy sector.
With prices stabilizing, economists and policymakers believe
the worst of the oil shock has been seen. Alberta's unemployment
rate fell to 8.5 percent in December from 9.0 percent the month
before, though that was still above the 6.9 percent national
rate.
The higher job vacancies in the third quarter were driven by
more job openings in the "other services" category, which
includes repair and maintenance, as well as in the manufacturing
and construction sectors.
The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)