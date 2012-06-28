OTTAWA, June 28 Non-farm payrolls in Canada
increased by 13,500 in April, Statistics Canada said on
Thursday, in a report that contrasted with the giant 58,200 job
gain seen in the more closely watched April employment data
released six weeks ago.
The latest numbers come from Statscan's non-farm payrolls
report - the survey of employment, payrolls and hours (SEPH) -
which is based on a business census.
The report has far less influence on markets than the higher
profile labor force survey (LFS) - which is based on interviews
with households.
Investors closely follow the latter because it gives an
early read on hiring activity. But the LFS can be very volatile
from month to month, making the later survey a valuable
secondary source of data.
The more recent business survey showed the heaviest hiring
in accommodation and food services, professional, scientific and
technical services and retail trade. Manufacturers laid off
workers in the month, it said, in another contrast to the
primary LFS report .
"The 6,000 downtick in factory jobs contrasts with that
sector's breakout performance in the LFS, suggesting some
caution in interpreting the latest factory surge in the
household survey," said Emanuella Enenajor of CIBC World
Markets.
The overall report was "still indicative of positive hiring
sentiment moving into the second quarter," Enenajor added.
The data suggests the economy continued to grow in April.
Statscan will release April gross domestic product data on
Friday. The average forecast in a Reuters poll is for a 0.2
percent increase in GDP in the month.
The total number of non-farm payrolls employees rose 1.4
percent from April 2011.
Average weekly earnings rose 1 percent in the month from
March and by 3.1 percent on the year.
Employees worked an average of 33 hours per week in April,
up from 32.9 in March, and up from 32.9 a year earlier for the
first year-on-year increase in six months.
