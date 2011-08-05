(Repeats PREVIEW sent Aug. 3)

WHAT: Canadian July employment report

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 5, at 7 a.m. (1100 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST: (preliminary) ECONCA

July F'cast range June

Median Actual

Jobs gain/loss +15K -5K to +30K +28.4K

Unemployment rate 7.4 pct 7.3 to 7.5 pct 7.4 pct

For individual forecasts see: [ECI/CA]

FACTORS TO WATCH: Forecasts suggest a more modest gain in jobs in July after June's unexpectedly large 28,400 surge. Some economists believe there will be some payback for the outsized June strength. On the other hand, if July's growth in jobs meets or beats the 15,000 forecast it suggests economic growth will pick up more meaningfully in the third quarter after a very slow first half of 2011.

SLOWING ECONOMY: GDP data showed Canada's economy contracted in May, prompting economists to trim forecasts for the second quarter overall to show only modest growth. A weak July jobs number would reinforce the impression that Canada's economy is weakening alongside that of the United States.

SECTORS: Exporters and manufacturers remain under pressure because Canada's strong currency is making its good more expensive abroad. Weak U.S. demand is also hurting those sectors. On the bright side, continued solid employment growth is expected in the booming resource sector.

MARKET IMPACT: Markets will be watching U.S. employment data, also due on Aug. 5. A third month of weak U.S. job numbers will dampen hopes of an economic recovery there and have grim implications for Canada because of the strong trading ties. Weak Canadian jobs data would reinforce the slowing economic growth numbers already reported, and likely keep the Bank of Canada on the sidelines for even longer. Few expect the central bank to raise interest rates in the autumn, and weak employment data will push expectations for tightening further into 2012. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Rob Wilson and Jeffrey Hodgson)