UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
WHAT: Canadian July employment report
WHEN: Friday, Aug. 5, at 7 a.m. (1100 GMT)
REUTERS FORECAST: (preliminary) ECONCA
July F'cast range June
Median Actual
Jobs gain/loss +15K -5K to +30K +28.4K
Unemployment rate 7.4 pct 7.3 to 7.5 pct 7.4 pct
For individual forecasts see: [ECI/CA]
FACTORS TO WATCH: Forecasts suggest a more modest gain in jobs in July after June's unexpectedly large 28,400 surge. Some economists believe there will be some payback for the outsized June strength. On the other hand, if July's growth in jobs meets or beats the 15,000 forecast it suggests economic growth will pick up more meaningfully in the third quarter after a very slow first half of 2011.
SLOWING ECONOMY: GDP data showed Canada's economy contracted in May, prompting economists to trim forecasts for the second quarter overall to show only modest growth. A weak July jobs number would reinforce the impression that Canada's economy is weakening alongside that of the United States.
SECTORS: Exporters and manufacturers remain under pressure because Canada's strong currency is making its good more expensive abroad. Weak U.S. demand is also hurting those sectors. On the bright side, continued solid employment growth is expected in the booming resource sector.
MARKET IMPACT: Markets will be watching U.S. employment data, also due on Aug. 5. A third month of weak U.S. job numbers will dampen hopes of an economic recovery there and have grim implications for Canada because of the strong trading ties. Weak Canadian jobs data would reinforce the slowing economic growth numbers already reported, and likely keep the Bank of Canada on the sidelines for even longer. Few expect the central bank to raise interest rates in the autumn, and weak employment data will push expectations for tightening further into 2012. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Rob Wilson and Jeffrey Hodgson)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.