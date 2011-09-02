(Updates with further poll results)

WHAT: Canadian August employment report

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 a.m. (1100 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST:

ECONCA

Aug F'cast range prior (Jul)

Jobs gain/loss +25K -5K to +35K +7.1K

Unemployment rate 7.3 pct 7.1-7.3 pct 7.2 pct

For individual forecasts see: [ECI/CA]

FACTORS TO WATCH:

U.S. Woes:

The big question is whether the Canadian data will be as grim as the U.S. figures, which showed no change in employment in August and an unemployment rate of 9.1 percent. [ID:nOAT004865]

The two economies are closely linked but Canada's job market has outperformed that of its top trading partner during the economic recovery and its jobless rate is 2 percentage points lower. Analysts say it may be too early for the recent weak U.S. and global data to be reflected in Canadian hiring decisions, but the downdraft will eventually have an impact.

Growth:

Canada's economy shrank 0.4 percent, annualized, in the second quarter and policy makers predict a steady but modest expansion in the rest of the year.

With the strong Canadian dollar and soft global demand dampening exports, companies may remain extra cautious about taking on more staff, especially outside the resources sector, which is blessed with high prices.

Seasonal Factors:

The headline employment numbers may be more rosy than the details suggest because of distortions from rehiring in the education sector before the school year starts. An analysis by Scotia Capital suggests Statscan's seasonal adjustments may not fully account for changes to teacher contracts to cover only the school months and not the full calendar year. That means thousands of education workers are counted as unemployed in the summer and as new hires in the fall. Statscan data compiled by Scotia shows between 21,000 and 43,000 education jobs were added in the back-to-school season each year since 2007, enough to distort the headline number.

Wages:

Wages are likely to remain subdued. The growth in the average hourly wage of permanent employees, closely watched by the Bank of Canada for inflationary pressures, fell to 1.2 percent on the year in July from 2 percent in June. The lack of domestic price pressures makes it easier for the central bank to justify keeping rates low for longer in the face of a global downswing.

MARKET IMPACT:

The Canadian dollar sank to a one-week low against the U.S. dollar after the Sept. 2 U.S. jobs report and could weaken again if Canadian numbers likewise disappoint.

The data will come two days after a central bank rate decision, in which rates are expected to stay on hold. But regardless of whether the report is upbeat or downbeat, markets are likely to remain focused on headwinds beyond Canada's borders. (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Janet Guttsman and Jeffrey Hodgson)