WHAT: Canadian October employment report
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 a.m. (1100 GMT)
REUTERS FORECAST:
ECONCA
Oct F'cast range Sept
Jobs gain/loss +10.0K -20K to +25K +60.9K
Unemployment rate 7.1 pct 7.1 to 7.5 pct 7.1 pct
For individual forecasts see: [ECI/CA]
FACTORS TO WATCH:
Weaker growth: Canada's government and central bank have
sharply reduced economic growth forecasts for this year and
next. That likely means job growth will stall in the fourth
quarter at a sluggish 0.8 percent, annualized. [ID:nN1E79P0T1]
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said that the Bank of
Canada's revised outlook for the economy to return to full
capacity at the end of 2013 implies an average monthly job loss
of 11,000 over the next six months.
The Department of Finance expects the unemployment rate to
average 7.5 percent for 2011 and 7.2 percent in 2012. Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty has also flagged the labor market as a
primary concern, suggesting it would be the focus of any
additional government stimulus measures. [ID:nN1E79O14B]
Fifteen of 17 forecasters in the Reuters survey saw job
gains in October.
Private sector: Despite heavy hiring in September, the
gains were in the public sector and self-employment while
private-sector jobs declined for the second straight month.
Markets will be watching for signs of a comeback in
private-sector hiring, a signal of a healthy economy not
reliant on government stimulus.
Wages: Wages have risen at a rate well below inflation, and
are expected to remain subdued. In September, the average wage
of permanent employees - the indicator most closely watched by
the Bank of Canada - rose 1.6 percent year-on-year. A separate
Statscan survey using different methodology showed that in
August the rise in average weekly earnings of nonfarm employees
hit a two-year low of 1.9 percent.
A decline in the number of hours worked by Canadian
employees has also taken on greater importance in recent months
as a data point that suggests underlying weakness.
MARKET IMPACT:
Any upside surprises in employment should lift the Canadian
dollar, which drifted lower on Friday from highs reached on
Thursday following Europe's debt deal, and suppress bonds.
While bank economists say the next interest rate move by
the Bank of Canada will be up, the market has priced in a cut
BOCWATCH, and strong employment gains would dampen rate-cut
expectations.
Weaker-than-expected employment would have the reverse
effect, putting pressure on the Canadian dollar and supporting
bonds.
(Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)