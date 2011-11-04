(Updates median forecast +12.2K from +10.0K after obtaining additional estimates)

WHAT: Canadian October employment report

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 a.m. (1100 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST:

ECONCA

Oct F'cast range Sept

Jobs gain/loss +12.2K -20K to +25K +60.9K

Unemployment rate 7.1 pct 7.1 to 7.5 pct 7.1 pct

FACTORS TO WATCH:

Weaker growth: Canada's government and central bank have sharply reduced economic growth forecasts for this year and next. That likely means job growth will stall in the fourth quarter at a sluggish 0.8 percent, annualized. [ID:nN1E79P0T1]

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said that the Bank of Canada's revised outlook for the economy to return to full capacity at the end of 2013 implies an average monthly job loss of 11,000 over the next six months.

The Department of Finance expects the unemployment rate to average 7.5 percent for 2011 and 7.2 percent in 2012. Finance Minister Jim Flaherty has also flagged the labor market as a primary concern, suggesting it would be the focus of any additional government stimulus measures. [ID:nN1E79O14B]

Twenty-two of 24 forecasters in the Reuters survey saw job gains in October.

Private sector: Despite heavy hiring in September, the gains were in the public sector and self-employment while private-sector jobs declined for the second straight month. Markets will be watching for signs of a comeback in private-sector hiring, a signal of a healthy economy not reliant on government stimulus.

Wages: Wages have risen at a rate well below inflation, and are expected to remain subdued. In September, the average wage of permanent employees - the indicator most closely watched by the Bank of Canada - rose 1.6 percent year-on-year. A separate Statscan survey using different methodology showed that in August the rise in average weekly earnings of nonfarm employees hit a two-year low of 1.9 percent.

A decline in the number of hours worked by Canadian employees has also taken on greater importance in recent months as a data point that suggests underlying weakness.

MARKET IMPACT:

Any upside surprises in employment should lift the Canadian dollar, which drifted lower on Friday from highs reached on Thursday following Europe's debt deal, and suppress bonds.

While bank economists say the next interest rate move by the Bank of Canada will be up, the market has priced in a cut BOCWATCH, and strong employment gains would dampen rate-cut expectations.

Weaker-than-expected employment would have the reverse effect, putting pressure on the Canadian dollar and supporting bonds. (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)