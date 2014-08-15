BRIEF-HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
WINNIPEG Aug 15 Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Friday he was encouraged by revised jobs data for July that showed the economy created 41,700 jobs last month.
Oliver also told reporters in Winnipeg that he was cautiously optimistic about the prospects for the Canadian economy. (Reporting by Rod Nickel, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will begin a 25-hour strike on Monday, their trade union said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.