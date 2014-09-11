TORONTO, Sept 11 Canada's Conservative
government on Thursday will announce that it will lower
employment insurance premiums for some businesses and workers in
an effort to boost hiring, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported
on Thursday.
A spokesman for the finance ministry declined to comment on
the article.
The report, citing an unnamed senior government official,
said the cut will be "significant" and will be called the Small
Business Job Credit. It added that the cut will take effect Jan.
1, 2015.
Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver is scheduled later
Thursday to announce new actions the government said would help
small businesses grow.
Canada's employment insurance program provides some income
to workers who qualify after losing their jobs. It is financed
through premiums charged to workers and employers.
The finance minister said last month he wanted to cut
personal taxes further in next year's budget.
The Conservative government, which relied on large budget
deficits to help Canada avoid the worst of the recession, has
projected it will have a surplus of C$6.4 billion ($5.81
billion) in the 2015/16 fiscal year.
The next federal budget is due in late February or early
March of 2015. The Conservatives have cut taxes several times
since they took power in early 2006.
(1 U.S. dollar = 1.1016 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)