OSHAWA, Ontario, Sept 14 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, who has been urging other countries to hold fast in cutting deficits, warned on Wednesday that markets may punish nations that take on too much debt.

"You can only kick the can down the road so far," Flaherty said in speech. "We're learning that with some of the European countries, that there are days of reckoning, that the markets will have their say when they perceive that sovereigns are accumulating deficits and debt that they will have difficulty serving."

He encouraged the Group of 20 leading nations to follow through on a pledge they made at their Toronto summit last year to reduce their deficits by half by 2013. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; writing by Randall Palmer; editing by Peter Galloway)