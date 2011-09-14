* Canada pressures coincides with European conference call

* Flaherty urges Greece, G20 to stick to fiscal targets

By Trish Nixon

OSHAWA, Ontario, Sept 14 Canada on Wednesday pressed Greece to meet its deficit goals to avoid a further escalation of the European debt crisis, and warned of "days of reckoning" for countries with too much sovereign debt.

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, who likes to tout Canada as a model of fiscal prudence, emphasized the need for Greece to follow through on it's existing plan and refused to be drawn on whether it might default or leave the euro zone.

"Greece needs to make sure that it implements the fiscal reforms that it said it would," the minister said repeatedly.

"We know from the experience of the last few years that issues relating to deficits and debt do not get better over time unless the necessary actions are taken."

He spoke to reporters around the time that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy were to hold a conference call with Athens to seek guarantees that it will enforce harsh austerity measures. [ID:nLDE78D090]

In his speech, Flaherty encouraged the Group of 20 nations to follow through on a pledge they made at their Toronto summit last year to reduce their deficits by half by 2013.

"You can only kick the can down the road so far," he said. "We're learning that with some of the European countries, that there are days of reckoning, that the markets will have their say when they perceive that sovereigns are accumulating deficits and debt that they will have difficulty serving."

Canada's banking sector has minimal exposure to Greek debt but policy makers fear contagion from a potential default could buffet domestic markets and the economy.

Highlighting the growing risks of Europe's financial sector from the deepening sovereign debt crisis, Moody's on Wednesday cut the credit ratings of two French banks. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Writing by Louise Egan; editing by Janet Guttsman)