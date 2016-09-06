Sept 6 The Bank of Canada has looked to non-energy exports to support Canadian growth. Below is a list of the hurdles and supports executives of non-energy exporters say they face.

LOCAL VENTURE CAPITAL

Difficulty in raising venture capital in Canada hampers growth, executives said.

"Last year we raised about $60 million of private equity ... but of course we had to go to the U.S.," said David Kroetsch, chief executive of Aeryon Labs Inc.

"A lot of Canadian companies will grow and exit at a much smaller scale as well as be funded by American venture, so you find that any of the proceeds from that growth wind up leaving Canada."

"You are competing with people who are better capitalized than you are, which means they have more ability to withstand any mistakes that they might make. But they can also put the accelerator down a lot harder," said Stuart Lombard, chief executive of Ecobee.

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

Exporters say they value government programs, but more could be done for companies that have moved to higher levels.

"As soon as you get beyond a certain size, or you start to become a little bit profitable, all those programs kind of evaporate and there is no gradual transition there or funding for larger commercial growth," Aeryon's Kroetsch said.

TRADE DEALS HELP, POLITICS A CONCERN

Exporters benefit from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and welcome a free trade agreement with Europe, but they worry about events that might hurt access.

"It is a little concerning to see (Brexit) happen, because it is an indication of barriers going up as opposed to down. And then there is of course the U.S. election," said Bryan Webb, co-founder of Clearpath Robotics.

"My primary concern would be if NAFTA starts getting altered or contested."

CURRENCY

The lower Canadian dollar allows exporters to be more competitive on price and reinvest higher earnings, executives said.

"(Higher earnings from a lower Canadian dollar) allows us to do more specialty machine development ... and specialty machine development gives us an edge over the competition," said Ian Scarth, chief executive of SailRail Automated Systems Inc.

WORKFORCE

Executives said strong technology, manufacturing and research and development skills in Canada are an advantage.

"There are a lot of very highly trained people that come with good academic backgrounds, coming out of universities here," said Darren Anderson, chief communications officer at Vive Crop Protection. (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto; Additional reporting by Andrea Hopkins in Ottawa, Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Matthew Lewis)