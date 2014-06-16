China will ward off mass unemployment - Premier Li
BEIJING, March 15 China needs to push reforms as the economy still faces many challenges, but it will not allow mass layoffs to occur, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.
OTTAWA, June 16 Private-sector economists expect Canada's economy to grow by 2.2 percent in 2014 and 2.5 percent in 2015, the Department of Finance said on Monday, down slightly from their previous forecasts.
Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Finance Minister Joe Oliver also said economists are not too concerned about the risk of low inflation, a view that differs from comments by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz last week that low inflation remains a risk to the economy.
"The private sector economists are certainly not worried about high inflation. If there is a risk it would be on the downside, but they are not too concerned about that risk," Oliver said.
He also reiterated that Canada should have a budget surplus next year.
The consensus private-sector forecasts for real economic growth compare with February forecasts of 2.3 percent growth in 2014 and 2.5 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Writing by Cameron French; Editing by Peter Galloway)
BEIJING, March 15 China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that Beijing does not want to see a trade war with the United States and urged talks between both sides to achieve common ground.
