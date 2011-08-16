OTTAWA Aug 16 Finance Minister Jim Flaherty and Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney will testify about the economy to a key Parliamentary committee on Friday, officials said on Tuesday.

The House of Commons finance committee is looking into the potential impact on Canada of the debt crisis and economic turmoil in the United States and Europe.

Flaherty is scheduled to appear from 9 am Eastern (1300 GMT) to 10 am while Carney and the Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem will appear from 10 am to 11 am. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Janet Guttsman)