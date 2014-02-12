OTTAWA Feb 12 The additional C$500 million in
subsidies for the Canadian auto sector announced by the Canadian
government is not aimed solely at Chrysler Group, which
recently requested funding, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said
on Wednesday.
Flaherty included the extra help for the sector in his
budget on Tuesday.
"The money that's been set aside in the Auto Innovation Fund
is not just for Chrysler, it's for some of the other automotive
companies in Canada," Flaherty told reporters.
"I'm not saying that there should be some automatic subsidy
of automobile plants. I am saying that we need to give it a
long, hard look and make sure that we are careful in what we do
before we let one of the large auto manufacturers leave
Ontario."