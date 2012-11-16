NEW YORK Nov 16 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday he still intended to balance the federal budget by 2015, despite his formal projection on Tuesday of a balanced budget only in 2016-17.

"It continues to be our plan, our intention to balance the budget by 2015, we are on track to do that," Flaherty told a news conference in New York.

Two hours earlier in Quebec City, his boss, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said the government still planned to balance the books by the October 2015 election. "The prime minister's always correct," Flaherty said with a chuckle.