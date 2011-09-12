AJAX, Ontario, Sept 12 The Canadian government would reconsider its deficit-reduction plan if there there were a dramatic shock to the economy, but that is not the expectation now, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters as global markets tumbled on fears of a Greek default, Flaherty said the Canadian dollar's decline to a 7-1/2 month low against the U.S. dollar on Monday was typical of the current "volatile times."

"These are challenging economic times, there's going to be some volatility. We're seeing volatility in the markets, we're seeing volatility in the bond markets ... in some of the currencies," he said. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; writing by Louise Egan)