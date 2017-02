TORONTO, March 28 Cuts in Canada's federal budget, which will be presented on Thursday, will be modest but are needed to get the country's finances back into balance in the medium term, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

"We want to stay on plan. We want to get to a balanced budget in the medium term. And to do that we have to reduce the expenditures of government," he told reporters. (Reporting by Louise Egan and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)