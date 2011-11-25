UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
TORONTO Nov 25 Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday there were signs Canadian households were paying off their debts, but repeated his reminder to be careful when taking out loans because financing costs will rise.
"We have seen some significant number of Canadians paying down their household debt, and in particular paying down their mortgages on their own homes. I'm all for that," Flaherty told reporters following a speech in Toronto.
"Canadians, particularly with respect to residential mortgages, should be mindful that interest rates are historically low right now. They're not going to stay there forever," he said. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Writing by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.