Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
TORONTO, Sept 18 The level of the Canadian dollar below break-even with its U.S. counterpart should help the country's domestic manufacturing industry, Canada's finance minister said on Wednesday.
"The Canadian dollar is below par right now, which is of some use also to Canadian manufacturers," Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative