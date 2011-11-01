OTTAWA Nov 1 The strong Canadian dollar helps
many domestic firms by allowing them to import advanced
machinery and become more efficient, Canadian Finance Minister
Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday.
Manufacturers often complain that the strong dollar makes
it harder for them to sell into the crucial U.S. market.
"I've never thought that Canadians could only be successful
if their dollar were worth significantly less than the American
dollar ... I think Canadians are capable of competing on a
level playing field with Americans," Flaherty told the House of
Commons finance committee.
"For many Canadian businesses, having a stronger Canadian
dollar permits them to acquire machinery and equipment priced
in American dollars and helps them become more productive and
more efficient and have a better future and employ more people
in Canada," he said.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; editing by
Peter Galloway)