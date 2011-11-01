OTTAWA Nov 1 The strong Canadian dollar helps many domestic firms by allowing them to import advanced machinery and become more efficient, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday.

Manufacturers often complain that the strong dollar makes it harder for them to sell into the crucial U.S. market.

"I've never thought that Canadians could only be successful if their dollar were worth significantly less than the American dollar ... I think Canadians are capable of competing on a level playing field with Americans," Flaherty told the House of Commons finance committee.

"For many Canadian businesses, having a stronger Canadian dollar permits them to acquire machinery and equipment priced in American dollars and helps them become more productive and more efficient and have a better future and employ more people in Canada," he said. (Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Galloway)