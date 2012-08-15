BRIEF-NV Gold announces private placement of up to C$800,000
* Placement is an offering of up to 4 million units at C$0.20 per unit
OTTAWA Aug 15 While the strong Canadian dollar is hitting exports, it is also boosting purchases of machinery in Canada, which has the potential to help the domestic economy, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.
The strength of the dollar is a major challenge for manufacturers and exporters who are already dealing with weak foreign markets.
"It does have some effort on exports but I've found in my discussions with Canadian business leaders that they adapt," Flaherty told reporters.
"The positive side of the coin is the purchase of machinery and equipment by Canadian businesses which has gone up and that's very important in terms of increasing Canadian productivity and growing our economy."
* Placement is an offering of up to 4 million units at C$0.20 per unit
Feb 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LJUBLJANA, Feb 16 Slovenia's sole nuclear power plant Krsko (NEK) automatically halted operations on Thursday after detecting an as yet undiagnosed irregularity, NEK spokeswoman Ida Novak Jerele told Reuters.