* Flaherty says he's ready to impose restrictions if needed
* Minister wary of choking off construction business
* Prefers the market to correct itself
* Banks chided for advocating tighter rules
(Recasts and adds background)
By Randall Palmer
STITTSVILLE, Ontario, March 22 Canadian Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty signaled on Thursday his reluctance to
tighten mortgage rules and choke off the vital contribution the
construction business makes to a still-recovering economy, but
he said he would do so if necessary.
He said he preferred to let the market correct itself rather
than have the government step in and impose new constraints on
the industry, a move that some say is necessary to prevent a
U.S.-style housing market crash.
Flaherty chided bank executives for suggesting the
government impose more restrictions, noting the banks
themselves, not the government, is in the business of offering
mortgages.
"With respect to tightening up the mortgage insurance market
- we've done it three times ... and we watch, we monitor the
market, and if we have to tighten it some more, we will," he
told reporters in the Ottawa suburb of Stittsville.
That said, he added: "The new housing market produces a lot
of jobs in Canada, so there's a balance that needs to be
addressed. I'd like the market to correct itself, quite frankly,
if it can."
Canada escaped the severe housing downturn that triggered
the recent recession in the United States, and the property
market's buoyancy has helped underpin the Canadian economy since
then.
One of the challenges facing policymakers is the unevenness
of the broad Canadian real estate market, with sizzling
conditions in Vancouver and Toronto, and relative coolness in
other areas.
The price of existing detached bungalows in Vancouver on
Canada's West Coast jumped 14.1 percent to C$1.02 million ($1.02
million) in the fourth quarter of 2011 from a year earlier. Yet
new housing prices on average across Canada were only up 2.4
percent on the year.
MORE TRANSPARENCY
Canada's banking regulator, trying to curb risks posed by
record-high levels of household debt, said this week it wanted
lenders to be more transparent about their mortgage businesses.
Flaherty has imposed tougher requirements for
government-backed mortgages three times since 2008.
Flaherty said he had noted indications of softening in the
Toronto condominium market, which he said was a good sign.
A majority of forecasters surveyed by Reuters in February
saw him tightening rules again this year.
Canada's household debt-to-income ratio hit a record high of
151.9 percent last year, largely the result of mortgage
borrowing. The ratio dipped slightly in the fourth quarter but
at 150.6 percent was not far off the record.
Toronto-Dominion Bank predicted last Friday that the ratio
by late next year would reach the 160 percent peak seen in the
United States and Britain before their housing
crises.
Bank of Montreal pointed out in a release this week that
while household debt was rising, net worth was also still
rising, now standing at 596 percent of disposable income.
Flaherty said "it was a bit odd" that some banks were
pressing him for tighter rules.
"We have bank executives in Canada saying 'You know, really
the rules on insured mortgages should be tightened up.' They
must forget that they are actually the ones that issue the
mortgages - it's their market, it's not my market," he said.
MARCH 29 BUDGET EYED
The federal government still could end up on the losing end
of any housing market crash since it insures mortgages through
the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp - C$541 billion worth at
the end of the third quarter.
Since 2008, Flaherty has lowered the maximum amortization
period for new mortgages to 30 years from 40 years, raised
minimum down payments required to qualify for government
insurance, and required all borrowers to qualify for a five-year
fixed-rate mortgage to get insurance.
If he decided to act again, Flaherty could announce new
measures in his March 29 budget.
Flaherty, who has promised to cut spending to eliminate the
federal government's budget deficit by the 2015-16 fiscal year,
said he would propose moderate cutbacks in the budget.
"This is not an austerity program," he said, adding the
focus would be on long-term growth, prosperity, innovation and
sustainable social programs.
($1=$1 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Frank
McGurty)