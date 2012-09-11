OTTAWA, Sept 11 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Tuesday there is growing concern about the
ability of the United States to tighten its budget as needed
while continuing to grow, and said this and the European debt
crisis could seriously harm Canada.
"While we are not currently facing the depths of the
downturn of a few years ago, the global economy remains
stubbornly fragile. Any potential offshore setbacks could
generate serious adverse impacts on Canada," Flaherty said in a
speech in St. John's, Newfoundland.
"For example, growth in a number of emerging-market economies
is slowing, and concerns are growing about the capacity of the
U.S. to balance the necessary fiscal consolidation while
sustaining economic growth," he said, adding that the most
immediate threat is the banking crisis in Europe.
Flaherty, who frequently speaks with his counterparts in the
Group of 20 emerging and advanced economies, warned that
policymakers in many countries feel limited in their ability to
respond to the noxious effects of the euro zone crisis on their
economies.
"High debt levels in some countries mean new fiscal stimulus
could be counter-productive," he said.
"In addition, monetary policy rates are near zero in many
countries, raising doubts about the ability to further lower
interest rates and stimulate lending, including unconventional
measures."
Canada's economy grew at a sub-par 1.8 percent, annualized,
in the second quarter. Flaherty said to keep it growing, the
Conservative government will focus on investing in
infrastructure, streamlining the regulatory review process for
natural resource projects, completing a free trade agreement
with the European Union, and pursuing similar deals with other
countries.