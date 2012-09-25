By David Ljunggren
| OTTAWA, Sept 25
OTTAWA, Sept 25 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty on Tuesday expressed concern about the continuing
European debt crisis and the potential for the U.S. economy to
sharply contract at the start of next year.
Flaherty, who has frequently urged the European Union to
quickly tackle its problems, said the "major and immediate
threat facing the world" was the European sovereign and banking
crisis.
He told a meeting of business executives in Ottawa that the
euro area economy was unlikely to see a sharp rebound in the
third quarter.
"Today, the euro area is essentially in recession," he said
in the text of his speech, noting with approval that the
European Central Bank had recently announced plans to support
European sovereign debt markets.
"We continue to wait for intentions to become actions.
European leaders must continue to make progress on fiscal and
banking unions and encourage vulnerable countries to reform," he
said.
Canada's economy is heavily reliant on the United States,
where $600 billion in spending reductions and expiring tax cuts
will kick in at the start of 2013 unless a deal is struck to
shrink the U.S. budget deficit.
"The U.S. needs to reduce its fiscal deficit over time. This
point is clear. But it also needs to ensure that there is policy
certainty in the short-term so that markets and investors can be
confident that its economic growth will not be interrupted,"
said Flaherty.
"Though, at present, global recovery is extremely weak in
some sectors, I am hopeful that the major difficulties will be
resolved and the global recovery will strengthen."
The finance minister said although the Canadian economy had
outstripped those of most other developed nations since the
economic recession, "we would like to see more progress".
He also called on private sector businesses to invest more
to help grow the economy.