By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Oct 18 Canada may have to downgrade its
economic and fiscal forecasts to take into account the European
debt crisis and the choppy U.S. recovery, Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Thursday.
In the government's fall fiscal update due in the coming
weeks, Flaherty will update the outlook for the federal budget
deficit, based on the average growth forecast of private sector
experts whom the government consults regularly.
"We expected moderate growth, the economists in Canada told
us to anticipate moderate growth and as you know, we follow the
recommendations (of) the average of a group of private sector
economists," Flaherty told reporters.
"We're watching closely ... we may have to revise downward
somewhat, but so far, we're in the same ball park as we
anticipated in the federal budget," he said.
The 2012 budget presented in March envisions growth of 2.1
percent for this year and 2.4 percent next year.
The International Monetary Fund this month lowered its
outlook for Canada to 1.9 percent growth this year and 2.0
percent in 2013.
And a recent Reuters poll of more than 20 economists found
they expect Canadian growth of just 2 percent this year and
next.
Ottawa has also been predicting the fiscal deficit will
narrow gradually and return to a small surplus in 2015/16.
Lower growth could weaken government revenues and
potentially delay the return to balanced books, although
Flaherty maintains that it will happen in "the medium term."
PENSIONS TARGETED
The Conservative government is also taking steps on the
spending side. It outlined major reforms to public sector
pensions in broad-ranging legislation introduced to Parliament
on Thursday to push through measures first announced in the
budget.
The pension changes will save the government C$2.6 billion
($2.7 billion) over five years, said Tony Clement, who oversees
spending cuts in the federal bureaucracy as president of the
Treasury Board.
The retirement age for politicians and new hires in the
public sector workers will rise to 65 from 55, and both will be
responsible for 50 percent of pension contributions, bringing
them more in line with private sector practices.
"We are paying our fair share, we believe public servants
should pay their fair share," said Clement.
Elected members of Parliament won't be subject to the full
brunt of the changes until after the next election in 2016,
while civil servants will have to comply as of 2013.
The budget legislation also extends a tax credit for small
businesses, phases out a tax credit for mining exploration and
development and revamps the country's system of tax incentives
for business research and development.
The opposition New Democratic Party criticized the
Conservatives for cramming so many measures into the 450-page
document and said more of the tax measures should be linked to
job creation.
"Part of the problem with the approach of this government is
they lurch from budget to budget and it doesn't give business
the kind of predictability they need," said Peggy Nash, the
NDP's spokeswoman on finance.