TORONTO, March 30 Canada's Conservative government chose to make only moderate spending cuts in its 2012-13 budget because the global economic recovery is still uncertain and could be shaken by bad news from Europe, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday.

"The key here is moderation ... The world economic recovery is fragile. We could have more shocks from Greece and so on, so I think it's important that we act in a moderate way," he told reporters after a speech in Toronto.

The government opted for a slow road to a balanced budget and kept spending cuts relatively mild in a cautious budget on Thursday that also included controversial reforms.

Flaherty also reiterated Canada's position that it does not want the International Monetary Fund to be used to finance Europe's struggles with its debt crisis.

"We think the primary role of the IMF is, and ought to be, supporting the poorer countries in the world. Those countries do not include the European countries, quite frankly, which are among are wealthier countries in the world," he said.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Friday to build up their financial firewall to prevent a new flare-up of Europe's sovereign debt crisis, but it was unclear if markets and Europe's G20 partners would see the boost as sufficient.

The 17-nation currency area agreed to combine its two rescue funds to make 500 billion euros ($666 billion) of new funds available in case of emergency until mid-2013, on top of 200 billion euros already committed to bailouts for Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

Addressing concerns about Canada's buoyant housing market, Flaherty noted the need to strengthen oversight of the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp, the government housing agency that provides mortgage insurance and mortgage-backed securities.

He said he expects that the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, the country's bank regulator, will continue to scrutinize the CMHC.

On the debate over the need for a national securities regulator, Flaherty said he is open to talks between the federal government and provinces on creating one, even though the Supreme Court of Canada has derailed Ottawa's efforts, ruling that the area is mainly a provincial responsibility.

"As you know the referenced decision by the Supreme Court of Canada acknowledged that there are areas of provincial jurisdiction and also areas of federal jurisdiction about securities and urged the governments to work on this together, which is what we're trying to do," he said. "I'm modestly encouraged by the discussions that have happened so far."

RIM SHOULD "SET ITS OWN FATE"

Asked if the Canadian government would accept a takeover of embattled BlackBerry-maker Research In Motion, Flaherty said the company would set its own fate.

"RIM is a private company that trades and has shareholders of course, so ... they will be the masters of their own destiny. We would like RIM, obviously, to be successful as a Canadian company, which it has been, a very innovative successful company. We hope that would persist."

SKEPTICAL ON ONTARIO BUDGET TARGETS

In a stab at Ontario's center-left Liberal government, Flaherty said the budget problems of Canada's most populous province are of serious concern to his government.

"Quite frankly, Ontario's spending mismanagement is a problem for the entire country because of the size of the economy in the province of Ontario," he said.

"I wish them well, they certainly have no one to blame but themselves," he added, noting that Ontario's government would be find it difficult to implement some of its targets such as containing growth in health care spending.

