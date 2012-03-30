* Flaherty says moderation needed due to risks from Europe
* Says IMF should help poor countries, not Europe
* Says oversight of CMHC needed
* Sees some cooperation on national securities regulator
* Says RIM should set its own fate
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, March 30 Canada's Conservative
government chose to make only moderate spending cuts in its
2012-13 budget because the global economic recovery is still
uncertain and could be shaken by bad news from Europe, Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday.
"The key here is moderation ... The world economic recovery
is fragile. We could have more shocks from Greece and so on, so
I think it's important that we act in a moderate way," he told
reporters after a speech in Toronto.
The government opted for a slow road to a balanced budget
and kept spending cuts relatively mild in a cautious budget on
Thursday that also included controversial reforms.
Flaherty also reiterated Canada's position that it does not
want the International Monetary Fund to be used to finance
Europe's struggles with its debt crisis.
"We think the primary role of the IMF is, and ought to be,
supporting the poorer countries in the world. Those countries do
not include the European countries, quite frankly, which are
among are wealthier countries in the world," he said.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Friday to build up
their financial firewall to prevent a new flare-up of Europe's
sovereign debt crisis, but it was unclear if markets and
Europe's G20 partners would see the boost as sufficient.
The 17-nation currency area agreed to combine its two rescue
funds to make 500 billion euros ($666 billion) of new funds
available in case of emergency until mid-2013, on top of 200
billion euros already committed to bailouts for Greece, Ireland
and Portugal.
Addressing concerns about Canada's buoyant housing market,
Flaherty noted the need to strengthen oversight of the Canadian
Mortgage and Housing Corp, the government housing agency that
provides mortgage insurance and mortgage-backed securities.
He said he expects that the Office of the Superintendent of
Financial Institutions, the country's bank regulator, will
continue to scrutinize the CMHC.
On the debate over the need for a national securities
regulator, Flaherty said he is open to talks between the federal
government and provinces on creating one, even though the
Supreme Court of Canada has derailed Ottawa's efforts, ruling
that the area is mainly a provincial responsibility.
"As you know the referenced decision by the Supreme Court of
Canada acknowledged that there are areas of provincial
jurisdiction and also areas of federal jurisdiction about
securities and urged the governments to work on this together,
which is what we're trying to do," he said. "I'm modestly
encouraged by the discussions that have happened so far."
RIM SHOULD "SET ITS OWN FATE"
Asked if the Canadian government would accept a takeover of
embattled BlackBerry-maker Research In Motion, Flaherty
said the company would set its own fate.
"RIM is a private company that trades and has shareholders
of course, so ... they will be the masters of their own destiny.
We would like RIM, obviously, to be successful as a Canadian
company, which it has been, a very innovative successful
company. We hope that would persist."
SKEPTICAL ON ONTARIO BUDGET TARGETS
In a stab at Ontario's center-left Liberal government,
Flaherty said the budget problems of Canada's most populous
province are of serious concern to his government.
"Quite frankly, Ontario's spending mismanagement is a
problem for the entire country because of the size of the
economy in the province of Ontario," he said.
"I wish them well, they certainly have no one to blame but
themselves," he added, noting that Ontario's government would be
find it difficult to implement some of its targets such as
containing growth in health care spending.
($1=0.75 euros)
