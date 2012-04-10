(Adds details, quotes)
NEW YORK, April 10 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Tuesday he expected Canada to post moderate
growth this year, noting that the country's recovery remained
fragile and Europe's sovereign debt crisis continued to pose
risks to the global economy.
Flaherty also reiterated he had no plans to take further
steps to rein in Canada's housing market, which some analysts
say is overheating.
"I have no present plans to intervene in the housing market
in Canada," Flaherty told reporters in New York.
"There has been some moderation in the market of late. I
would prefer the market itself to correct to the extent a
correction is necessary."
The government and central bank have been cautioning
Canadians of the risks of taking on too much debt, particularly
through mortgages, with interest rates low and home prices high.
Flaherty has tightened rules three times since 2008 in the
mortgage insurance market but left them untouched in the federal
budget released at the end of March.
The budget did propose enhanced supervision of the federal
housing agency that issues mortgage insurance. Asked about that
change, Flaherty said the Office of the Superintendent for
Financial Institutions - Canada's banking regulator - as well as
his Department of Finance was looking at the issue.
Flaherty said he expected Canada to see moderate growth this
year, which was the basis for the government's recent budget.
The economy added a surprising 82,300 new jobs last month,
the most since September 2008, while the unemployment rate fell
to a six-month low of 7.2 percent.
"If we get stronger growth, that's terrific, but remember
the economic recovery is fragile," said Flaherty.
"There are serious issues that persist in Europe,
particularly with respect to Spain."
A weak auction of Spanish bonds last week rekindled investor
fears over the extent of Europe's debt crisis.
(Reporting By Leah Schnurr; Additional reporting by David
Ljunggren; Editing by Andrea Ricci)