OTTAWA Nov 25 Canada will release figures in
about 14 months showing a budget surplus for the 2015/16 fiscal
year that starts in April 2015, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty
said on Monday.
Flaherty pledged earlier this month to be running a small
surplus as of 2015/16 but in remarks to the Senate Finance
Committee, he said the budget would be in balance "in
approximately 14 months," which suggested sooner than that.
He later clarified to reporters that he was referring to the
likely date when the 2015 budget will be presented to
Parliament.
"It depends on the date of the budget in 2015. That's all,"
he said, when asked to clarify his reference to 14 months.
"The budget will be balanced in the fiscal year 2015/16."
Flaherty's latest outlook shows that Canada would run a
budget surplus of C$3.7 billion in the 2015-16 fiscal year.
"We will be balanced again in approximately 14 months, and
we'll be in a position to run a surplus and make the policy
decisions that are made then about what to do about the
surplus," he said.