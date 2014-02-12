DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Europe, not France)
OTTAWA Feb 12 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday the most worrying factor in the global economy is Europe, particularly the banks in Europe.
"There's going to be some ugliness there," Flaherty said at a conference examining the budget he delivered on Tuesday.
He also said that if disinflation became engrained in Canada, "we'll have to think about some stimulus." But he added economists see inflation rising. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Writing by Louise Egan; Editing by James Dalgleish; and Peter Galloway)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations