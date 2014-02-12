(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Europe, not France)

OTTAWA Feb 12 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday the most worrying factor in the global economy is Europe, particularly the banks in Europe.

"There's going to be some ugliness there," Flaherty said at a conference examining the budget he delivered on Tuesday.

He also said that if disinflation became engrained in Canada, "we'll have to think about some stimulus." But he added economists see inflation rising. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Writing by Louise Egan; Editing by James Dalgleish; and Peter Galloway)