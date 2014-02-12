OTTAWA Feb 12 The biggest risk to the Canadian
economy is the financial health of Europe, particularly France,
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday, expressing
marked concern about European banks.
Flaherty was speaking at a conference examining the 2014-15
federal budget that he presented the day before, and was asked
what he was most worried about, and where his economic
projections could go wrong.
"Europe. I'm still worried about Europe. I'm particularly
worried about France," Flaherty said. "I think some of the
European banks have not come clean. We still don't know what
their books actually look like, and this is five, six, seven
years into the crisis. And there's going to be some ugliness
there, which will hurt the world economy when it becomes
apparent."
France's banking regulator has for years insisted that the
country's banking system is sound and that its method of
regulation, which includes proprietary balance-sheet tests and
on-the-spot checks, was vindicated by the lack of major bank
failures during the financial crisis.
After euro-zone financial jitters in 2011 highlighted
perceived weaknesses in French bank balance sheets, lenders BNP
Paribas and Societe Generale sped up plans
to sell assets to reinforce their capital strength.
Flaherty has been outspoken in his criticism of the state of
European finances and banks throughout the Great Recession and
its aftermath.
In an interview on Global News' West Block television show
on Sunday he said it was not clear that the French banking
system had "gone through the sort of cleansing it needs to go
through and that the American system has been through and most
of the European banks have been through."
Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer criticized a recent
study on the French banking sector on Wednesday and said there
are no problems with the country's banks.
Also on Wednesday, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici
said there was "nothing to fear" from French banks and asset
quality reviews.