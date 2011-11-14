* Says Europeans should first tap its own resources
By Nick Edwards
BEIJING, Nov 14 Europe should first use
its own resources to resolve the debt crisis before seeking help
from outsiders, Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on
Monday.
"Generally, we first need to see a very
substantial commitment from European -- and I'm talking about
the euro zone -- before any more could be asked of non-European
(G20) countries," Flaherty said when asked about conversations
he'd had with Chinese officials about European requests for
external aid.
"It is fair to say that the view (among G20 nations) is that
Europe needs to use it's own resources in the first place to
address the issues for European banks," Flaherty said.
Politicians in Italy and Greece, rushing to form governments
will face a critical test of their ability to limit the damage
from the euro zone debt crisis when financial markets open on
Monday.
An agreement by the Group of 20 leaders earlier this month
to quicken a move towards market-driven exchange rates,
including in China, was a "significant move" in the right
direction, Flaherty said.
"This is progress," said Flaherty, who was in Beijing to
open the Beijing representative office of TSX, meet with senior
officials from China and give a speech to the Canada China
Business Council.
China faces growing pressures from Western countries,
particularly the United States, to let the yuan rise faster to
help rebalance the world economy, but Chinese officials have
resisted such calls.
