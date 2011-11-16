* Europe under pressure to limit damage from sovereign
crisis
* Climbing French bond yields raise spectre of contagion
* Flaherty says many countries frustrated with EU response
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Nov 16 Volatility in government
bond markets is likely to continue unless European countries
take steps to shield their financial systems, Canada's finance
minister said as he expressed frustration with Europe's two-year
old debt crisis.
European officials need to put "meat on the bones" on plans
to prevent sovereign debt woes from spreading through the
continent, he said, adding that some non-European Group of 20
finance ministers are reluctant to bring forward their next
meeting until Europe takes more action.
European Union governments have until a summit on Dec. 9 to
come up with the outlines of a much bolder and more convincing
strategy to solve their debt crisis. Gains in French government
bond yields suggest some traders are betting that even Europe's
second-largest economy isn't immune from the turmoil.
"Until European countries build firewalls for their
financial system, I think we will continue to see market
volatility," Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on
Wednesday.
"Some of us are frustrated by the failure of clear and
decisive action in Europe."
Europe's debt crisis, which has been simmering for two years
and has slowly spread from Greece to Ireland and now engulfs
Italy, has policymakers worried as it threatens to derail the
global economy.
Flaherty reiterated his view that Europe has the resources
to solve its crisis on its own. More funds may be needed for the
International Monetary Fund, but this money should be directed
more to poor developing countries, he said.
Canada doesn't support currency intervention, but there are
rare situations that are so disorderly that some intervention is
understandable, he said.
