*Canada's Flaherty says world economy still growing
*Flaherty urges countries to rein in deficits
*Flaherty says Canadian growth slowing
By David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Aug 19 The world economy is still
growing slowly, although Europe and the United States need
"difficult and bold action" to rein in deficits, Canada's
finance minister said on Friday.
In testimony prepared for a parliamentary committee,
Flaherty admitted that Canada's second-quarter growth was also
set to come in below expectations, but he also said Canada was
on track to balance its budget by 2014-15.
"As we have emphasized repeatedly for some time now, we are
in a period where the global economic recovery - especially in
the US and Europe - is fragile and growth will be modest," he
said.
"However, it is important to note that the global economy
is in fact largely growing - albeit slowly."
It is rare for parliamentary committees to hear testimony
of this nature during the summer break.
But Canada's opposition New Democrats called for the
hearings as financial markets swooned during what is
traditionally a quiet summer season, partly on fears that the
world was heading back into recession.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney is scheduled to speak
to the committee after Flaherty.
Helped by a robust financial sector, by tax cuts introduced
before world economies began to slow and then by a package of
government stimulus spending, Canada weathered the global
economic crisis better than most of its trading partners.
Flaherty said that growth was slowing now.
"While Canada experienced greater-than-expected growth in
the first quarter, that is expected to be balanced out by a
softer-than-anticipated second quarter - as witnessed in other
G7 countries," he said.
But he gave no hint that the government would step up
stimulus spending, and made no mention of any plans from the
Group of Seven rich internationalized countries for
coordination to reassure financial markets.
"We are also staying the course with our plan to make
Canada a low-tax jurisdiction for both families and
businesses," he said. "Our low-tax plan is working, and the
world is increasingly noticing.
(Writing by Janet Guttsman; Editing by Frank McGurty)