OTTAWA Aug 19 The world economy is still growing slowly, although Europe and the United States need "difficult and bold action" to rein in deficits, Canada's finance minister said on Friday.

In testimony prepared for a parliamentary committee, Flaherty admitted that Canada's second-quarter growth was also set to come in below expectations, but he also said Canada was on track to balance its budget by 2014-15.

Following are key quotes from Flaherty in answering questions by members of the committee:

ON OPPOSITION TO TAX INCREASES

"Canada will continue to oppose any sort of tax like that, for several reasons. One, it's punitive. Two, it's counter-productive, and in fact by reducing the lending power of financial institutions, which we need at a time of relatively moderate economic growth. It is in part scapegoating, it doesn't address the issue."

ON DRACONIAN CUTS IN EUROPE

"We have to get back to balanced budgets. If we don't, quite frankly, we will be following the path that has been followed by certain European countries and to a lesser extent, by the United States, and that path leads to a bad place. That path leads to governments that can not manage their fiscal situations, that are put into positions where, quite frankly, they have to make draconian cuts and have populations that are not surprisingly upset, alarmed by the draconian cuts that they must make in order to achieve fiscal balance again, and that is certainly something that we have avoided in Canada by prudent fiscal management and we intend to avoid. So, we will stay the course and we will balance the budget by 2014-2015."

ON PRIVATE-SECTOR INVESTMENT

"The private sector needs to step up to the plate now that they are holders of strong balance sheets."

ON CANADA'S GLOBAL POSITION

"The rest of the world looks at Canada as a safe haven, as a very good place to do business."

"We have the strongest financial system in the world, we have strong financial institutions at a time when financial institutions in some other parts of the world are facing some challenges, and we are we are fiscally sound at the federal level, and that puts us in a good place."

ON LACK OF POLITICAL WILL IN EUROPE

"Fiscal discipline is important. There has been a lack of fiscal discipline in a number of countries in the world and a lack of political will to correct it, which is the fundamental issue that we're facing in Europe today - the political will to fix the fiscal situations.

ON CANADA'S JOBLESS RATE

"We are seeing quite modest growth, almost flat growth in the European Union, in the euro zone, quite modest growth in the United States, modest growth in Canada."

"There are risks in the world and the growth we're seeing is modest and the unemployment rate we have in Canada at around 7 percent right now is much better than the unemployment rate in the United States, for example, but it's too high. That's why we've been moderate in what we're doing."

ON PROTECTING CANADA'S ECONOMY

"If we were to see the situation globally deteriorate in a dramatic way, we would obviously do what is needed to protect our jobs and economy and families in Canada. We would act in a pragmatic way as we have done successfully previously and recently."

ON SPENDING:

"More spending now, in the current environment - that actually is the problem in Europe. Too much spending, accumulated deficits, its exactly what we should not do if want to maintain the fundamental fiscal health that we have in Canada.

"It's the fundamental spending in the United States. Spending that has got out of control, accumulated deficits that had resulted in an unwieldy public debt. So that in my view is precisely the wrong direction to go."

"Fiscal restraint is what is required, and governments with the courage to carry forward with medium term plans to have balanced budgets."

"There are also those on the right who say that we should cut government spending dramatically and in a draconian way, and we're not going to do that as we set out in the budget plan."

(Compiled by Frank McGurty)