By Allison Martell

TORONTO, Aug 31 Canada's economy shrank in the second quarter because it was hit by unusual factors such as the impact of the earthquake and tsunami in Japan, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

Flaherty spoke after data showed the first quarterly fall in Canadian gross domestic product since the 2008-09 recession. [ID:nN1E77U099]

"We had a stronger first quarter than expected this year. That is why I'm able to say that broadly we're on track over the course of the plan for the fiscal year. The month of June was quite positive," he told reporters in Toronto.

"The weakness in the second quarter was largely due to external factors. The tsunami and earthquakes in Japan in the second quarter had a very strong effect on the auto sector, particularly auto imports."

The finance minister said a slowdown in exports due to soft U.S. demand also hurt the economy, adding that "the domestic situation is much stronger".

Asked if Canadians should be concerned about a recession, Flaherty said "we're on track", but that the recovery in Western economies is fragile.

"(It's) all the more important that we stay on course in Canada, that we get back to balanced budgets," he said, adding that the government will finish rolling out previously announced stimulus measures and that it is monitoring developments closely.

He said the strong Canadian dollar, which has traded above a one-for-one level with the U.S. dollar for most of 2011, reflects fundamentals to some extent, and played down concerns about the exchange rate hurting Canadian businesses.

"Businesses can adjust, as they do, but they don't like rapid fluctuations in the currency. We've seen relative stability in the currency of late," he said.

Flaherty said that despite concern about Europe's sovereign debt problems and U.S. fiscal policy, the global economy will continue to grow for the rest of the year.

He said he was encouraged by growing Canadian consumer demand and business investment, as well as recent residential insured mortgage data showing demand in the housing sector was cooling.

"We want to avoid any sort of bubble-like situation in Canada in residential real estate," he said. (With additional reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; editing by Peter Galloway)