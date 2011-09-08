* Flaherty concerned about unilateral forex action
* Says delay dangerous in European debt crisis
* Urges staying the course on austerity
* Expects "frank" G7 talks on thorny issues
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Sept 8 Canada is concerned that moves
such as Switzerland's unilateral intervention in the foreign
exchange market could lead to so-called currency wars, Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday.
Flaherty said he expected finance officials from the Group
of Seven industrialized economies to have a frank fireside chat
about currencies and hinted that there was no consensus on
other issues on the agenda for the meeting in Marseilles,
France, on Friday.
When asked if he was worried about a currency war affecting
Canada, Flaherty told reporters, "Yes."
"We were concerned when Japan acted unilaterally with
respect to their currency. We're also concerned about
Switzerland acting unilaterally. That's a discussion I'm sure
we'll get into this weekend," he said.
Canada's dollar has risen sharply in recent months and is
increasingly seen as a safe haven, although not to the same
extent as the Swiss franc. Ottawa has long opposed unilateral
foreign exchange moves because of the potentially negative
consequences one country's actions can have on another
country's markets.
Canada's other concern is that European leaders are
dragging their feet on resolving the sovereign debt crisis,
which he said increases the risk of a full-blown banking
crisis.
Flaherty likened the situation to the autumn of 2008 when
he said the United States "acted decisively" to contain the
crisis and restore market confidence.
"It's fraught with danger to keep kicking the can down the
road. Delay is the enemy," he said.
Flaherty, the Conservative government's finance minister
since 2006, said he will bring a message to the G7 on the need
to stay the course on fiscal austerity despite calls from some
quarters to slacken up on that effort to help prevent the
global economy from sliding into recession.
"I've had that discussion several times this week (with G7
counterparts). There are some who are of a different view, so
we'll have I'm sure an engaging discussion in Marseilles."
(Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)