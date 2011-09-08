* Flaherty concerned about unilateral forex action

* Says delay dangerous in European debt crisis

* Urges staying the course on austerity

* Expects "frank" G7 talks on thorny issues

By Louise Egan

OTTAWA, Sept 8 Canada is concerned that moves such as Switzerland's unilateral intervention in the foreign exchange market could lead to so-called currency wars, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday.

Flaherty said he expected finance officials from the Group of Seven industrialized economies to have a frank fireside chat about currencies and hinted that there was no consensus on other issues on the agenda for the meeting in Marseilles, France, on Friday.

When asked if he was worried about a currency war affecting Canada, Flaherty told reporters, "Yes."

"We were concerned when Japan acted unilaterally with respect to their currency. We're also concerned about Switzerland acting unilaterally. That's a discussion I'm sure we'll get into this weekend," he said.

Canada's dollar has risen sharply in recent months and is increasingly seen as a safe haven, although not to the same extent as the Swiss franc. Ottawa has long opposed unilateral foreign exchange moves because of the potentially negative consequences one country's actions can have on another country's markets.

Canada's other concern is that European leaders are dragging their feet on resolving the sovereign debt crisis, which he said increases the risk of a full-blown banking crisis.

Flaherty likened the situation to the autumn of 2008 when he said the United States "acted decisively" to contain the crisis and restore market confidence.

"It's fraught with danger to keep kicking the can down the road. Delay is the enemy," he said.

Flaherty, the Conservative government's finance minister since 2006, said he will bring a message to the G7 on the need to stay the course on fiscal austerity despite calls from some quarters to slacken up on that effort to help prevent the global economy from sliding into recession.

"I've had that discussion several times this week (with G7 counterparts). There are some who are of a different view, so we'll have I'm sure an engaging discussion in Marseilles." (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)