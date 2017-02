OTTAWA Oct 3 Canada's economy will grow for the rest of this year and into the next, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.

"I'm reasonably confident that we're going to have modest growth in Canada during the rest of this year and into next year," he told CTV in an interview in which he also said he did not see further economic stimulus being needed in Canada at this point. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; editing by Peter Galloway)