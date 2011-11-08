CALGARY, Alberta Nov 8 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday he was confident the Canadian economy would continue to register modest growth.

Speaking after the release of revised fiscal forecasts showing a one-year delay in the government eradicating its budget deficit, Flaherty vowed to continue aiming for a balanced budget in the medium term. (Reporting by Scott Haggett, Writing by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)