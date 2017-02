OTTAWA, March 5 The Canadian economy should grow modestly and the budget deficit should gradually be eliminated, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday after a meeting with private-sector economists.

The economists will draw up new growth forecasts in light of better than expected fourth-quarter growth figures that were released on Friday, he said, and therefore he did not release a consensus of forecasts after this meeting. (Reporting by Louise Egan, Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; editing by Rob Wilson)